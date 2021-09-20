Santa Maria PD seeks community input

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for public input as it creates its Strategic Plan, which will help focus the department's efforts during 2022-24 calendar years.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Police Chief Marc Schneider is hosting a Community Input meeting along with Conor Consulting, which is working with the department to develop the plan.

City of Santa Maria

The meeting will take place in-person from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Minami Center, located at 600 West Enos Drive.

Spanish interpreters will be available.