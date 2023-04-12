Santa Maria PD seeks public's help in locating missing man

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help as they try to locate a missing man.

Police say family members of 32-year-old Miguel Dominguez reported him missing on March 26, 2023.

He was last confirmed to be in the city of Santa Maria at the end of January. Police say he does not have a permanent address but is known to stay in the Santa Maria area.

The Santa Maria PD's Detective Bureau is investigating this case and working with family members and other area law enforcement agencies to locate Dominguez.

Anyone with information about Dominguez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Craven at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1610 or the SMPD Communications Center 24 hours a day at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 2277.