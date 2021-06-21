Santa Maria Police arrest 6 people in human trafficking operation

Six people are awaiting their day in court following a human trafficking operation in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau-Special Victims Unit conducted a Human Trafficking Operation within the city on Friday which led to the arrests of six men.

According to police, the goal of the operation is to identify "sex buyers", locate and assist victims of human trafficking, and identify people forcing victims into the trade.

During the operation, the men were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution, cited and released from the scene for a future court date.

The SVU Detectives were assisted by the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

If you would like to report tips about Human Trafficking, police encourage you to contact the Santa Maria Police Department SMPD Tip Line: (805) 928-3781 EXT. 2677 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888.