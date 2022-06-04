Santa Maria police arrest domestic violence suspect in Santa Barbara

The Santa Maria Police Department has arrested a suspect who they say was involved in a serious felony domestic violence incident several days ago.

Santa Maria police say they contacted the Santa Barbara Police Department about the wanted attempted murder suspect that was staying at a Santa Barabra hotel on Cabrillo Blvd.

Santa Maria police say they received information pertaining to the location of the suspect.

Santa Barbara Police were notified that a joint law enforcement contingency from Santa Maria would be the primary entity serving the arrest and search warrants for the wanted subject who was in the City of Santa Barbara.

A contingent of Santa Barbara Police law enforcement officers were present during the execution of the warrant.

On June 4, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Santa Maria Police Department SWAT conducted a warrant service on the hotel room the suspect was staying in.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail for booking.

This case is still an active investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Further inquiries about this investigation should be referred to Lt. R. Mengel – 805-928-3781.