Santa Maria police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

A San Luis Obispo man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Santa Maria that left a pedestrian with major injuries.

It happened at about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, on the northbound Highway 101 onramp at Broadway.

Police say the driver left the scene but that the incident was captured on a vehicle's dash camera, which helped officers identify the vehicle involved.

Later that same day, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria police officers reportedly located the vehicle in the area of Broadway and Cook Street and made contact with the driver.

Ricardo Martinez Alfaro, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing injury.

Police say their investigation into the collision is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to contact SMPD Officer Nickolas Barton at (805) 928-3781, extension 1358.

Police say the pedestrian is expected to recover from his injuries.