Santa Maria police ask for assistance in locating 2 missing juveniles

Detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing Santa Maria juveniles.

Cristal Santiago Santiago, 14 of Santa Maria, was reported missing Tuesday morning. She was last seen 1 a.m. in Santa Maria leaving her house. She is described as a Hispanic female approximately 5’1 with black hair, brown eyes and roughly 130lbs with a nose piercing.

The case is described as a runaway.

Santa Maria Police Department Cristal Santiago Santiago, 14, of Santa Maria. She was reported missing Tuesday.



The other juvenile is Olga Tibercio Vazquez, 16 of Santa Maria. She was reported missing May 29. Olga is also described as a runaway.

The two cases are unrelated.

Olga was last seen leaving her house in Santa Maria. She is described as a Hispanic female, roughly 4’7 and 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Santa Maria Police Department Olga Tibercio Vazquez, 16, of Santa Maria. She was last seen May 29 in Santa Maria.

Police ask for those with information to contact Investigative Specialist Kristina Payne at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1660.