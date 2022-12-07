Santa Maria Police asking for the public's help in drunk-driving-related traffic collisions

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation for drunk-driving-related traffic collisions.

Last night at 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. Two vehicles were involved in that traffic collision.

After the crash, two people in one of the vehicles were pushing their vehicle out of the roadway.

That's when a third vehicle, driven by Emiliano Sanchez Najera, a 32-year-old resident of Santa Maria, was heading northbound on Broadway.

According to police, Sanchez-Najera's vehicle collided with the two pedestrians and the vehicle they were pushing.

One of the pedestrians sustained major head injuries. The second sustained major injuries to his lower extremities. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Police say one of the drivers from the initial collision was driving while intoxicated.

Sanchez-Najera, the driver from the second collision, was also found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked for DUI.

The police ask anyone with information to contact the traffic bureau at 805-928-3781 extension 2291.