Santa Maria Police asking public for help in identifying jewelry theft suspect

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a jewelry theft suspect.

Police say on April 14, at 4:57 p.m., a man entered the Kay Jewelers store in the 600 block of East Betteravia Rd., posing as a customer, and walked away with two gold rings totaling around $9,000 in value.

Officers say the suspect used a FaceTime call as a distraction as he browsed jewelry items.

Santa Maria Police Department Suspected jewelry theft



The suspect is around 40 years old, between 5’ 8’’ to 5’ 10’’ tall with black hair, brown eyes, and a groomed beard and mustache.

A sales associate told police the suspect identified himself as “Arabic" and fluent in Arabic, Spanish and English.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 1660.