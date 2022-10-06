Santa Maria Police awarded $340k grant to improve road safety

The Santa Maria Police Department is the recipient of $340,000 in grant money that will aim to curb dangerous driving.

The funds were awarded to the department by the California Office of Traffic Safety, and will support plans to ramp up road patrols and education about dangerous driving.

In a statement, department officials say their goal is to "stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors" that put other people at risk.

New and improved programs are set to include DUI checkpoints and patrols, distracted driving enforcement operations, enforcement that focuses on bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

The department also plans to host community presentations on traffic safety and to collaborate with nearby agencies to enforce safety.