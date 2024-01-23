Santa Maria police believe there may be more victims after arrest in years-long sexual assault investigation

Santa Maria police arrested a man in connection to a years-long sexual assault investigation.

Police say Jose Del Refugio Madrigal Leon, 54, of Santa Maria was arrested while detectives served a search warrant last Thursday, Jan. 18 at a home on the 200 block of W. Williams St.

The arrest warrant was served in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation where police say two adult victims were identified in connection to the case that spans several years.

Madrigal Leon was arrested on felony sexual assault-related charges and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Detectives believe there may be additional sexual assault victims associated with this investigation that have not reported to law enforcement.

The SMPD Detective Bureau is asking anyone who believes they may have information to this case to contact Detective Katie McCorkle at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2453, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.

SMPD’s anonymous tip line is always available anytime at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).