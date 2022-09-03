Santa Maria Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning.

Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.

According to a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department, the checkpoint was held at the 800 block of E Stowell Rd from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Five drivers were also cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

In all, police say they screened 214 vehicles. No drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

The Santa Maria Police Department says it will hold additional DUI and Driver’s License checkpoints in the upcoming months.