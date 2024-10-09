Santa Maria Police Department celebrates National Walk and Roll to School Day

The Santa Maria Police Department is encouraging families and students to join their classmates, whether they walk, bike or roll to class today.

Walk and Roll to School Day is celebrated annually, highlighting the benefits of exercise while also promoting the importance of pedestrian and road safety.

With the increase in foot and bike traffic, extra caution is advised. Drivers should be prepared to stop for school buses and slow down in school zones.

As for students who plan on walking, biking or rolling to school today, Santa Maria police shares some tips like wearing helmets, being alert and always using crosswalks at stop signs or signals.