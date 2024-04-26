Santa Maria Police Department creates new, special room for crime victims at the station

The Santa Maria Police Department is working to help victims of crime be more comfortable.

This effort is being done through a special room to help victims feel safe and calm when coming into the police station.

Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider said having a separate room rather than being in the same room where the suspect was questioned has allowed survivors to have a better experience speaking with police.

"People are very uncomfortable having to come to the police station and knowing they're going to have to kind of relive some of the their stories. So I think when they come in there and they have that setting, it gives them some sense of comfort," said Cheif Schneider

The furniture in the room was donated by Santa Maria Sergio's Furniture store owner, Sergio Diaz, who was a victim of arson when his store caught fire.

This effort by the Santa Maria Police Department takes place during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.