Santa Maria Police Department open investigation into shooting injuring one man

Thursday night, officers responded to a report of a man down behind the Taco Bell on 1919 S. Broadway.

It was confirmed that a shooting did occur, and Santa Maria Fire and AMR Ambulance personnel were soon on the scene. The man was transported to the Marian Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) fled prior to the arrival of officers. The investigation is ongoing, and will soon be passed onto the department's detective bureau as they search for a motive.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

