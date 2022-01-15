Santa Maria Police Department recovers stolen rings, arrests suspects

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a man and a woman who investigators say were involved in a couple of recent burglaries at local jewelry stores.

During a burglary at Kay Jewelers on Thursday, police say the woman ran out of the store with two rings.

She left with the other suspect in a Silver Honda Accord, which was the same vehicle police say was spotted earlier in the week involved in another burglary.

SMPD officers were on the lookout for that vehicle Thursday, and at around 7p.m., a patrol supervisor spotted the vehicle with both suspects inside.

Police say the man had three out of the four rings stolen this week hanging on his necklace. The rings are in the process of being returned to their owners.

The two were arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit crime.

