Santa Maria police find man dead of multiple gunshot wounds in crashed car

KSBY
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 21, 2022
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that reportedly happened late Thursday night.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Boone St. and Western Ave. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area.

They reportedly found a vehicle crashed into the side of a building.

Police say the driver was found dead in the car. He'd reportedly been shot multiple times.

Police have identified the victim only as a 33-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators say it's unknown if the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2243.

