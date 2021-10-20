Santa Maria Police go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

This month the Santa Maria Police Department unveiled a pink-wrapped cruiser in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The cruiser will be wrapped in pink for the month of October and funds will be raised for breast cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The pink cruiser can be found throughout the community as officers engage with the public and hand out flyers with information on cancer.

Community members are encouraged to interact with the cruiser and its officers.

Officer Kenneth Mize who drives the vehicle around town says the community has been supportive by giving a thumbs up or air high fives.

"It's very positive for me to be able to have the opportunity to drive this vehicle and be involved with the other things that come with it," said Officer Mize. "Downtown Fridays and different organizations are calling us and asking us to bring the vehicle just for awareness to help raise funds for donations for Breast Cancer Awareness and Mission Hope."

The cruiser was made possible by funds raised and donated by the business community in Santa Maria.

The department says the goal is to do this every year.

Mission Hope Cancer Center, located on the Marian Regional Medical Center campus, is the region's only advanced comprehensive cancer care center