Santa Maria police identify body found in car over the weekend

Santa Maria police identified the body of man found dead in a car over the weekend.

Investigators say Luis Bernabe Jimenez, 61, was found dead in his vehicle from gunshot wounds.

Jimenez was found parked on the side of the road at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday near Main Street and Hansen Way.

Investigators say they know very little about Jimenez and they would like to talk to anyone who may know more about where he lived or worked.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred hours before, and while several people said they had heard the gunshots, police say nobody called to report the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting or Jimenez you are asked to call Det. Woessner 805-928-3781 ext. 1929.