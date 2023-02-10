Watch Now
Santa Maria Police identify man killed in weekend shooting

KSBY News
Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 20:44:42-05

Santa Maria Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night at about 11:50 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Railroad.

Police say two men were shot and transported to the hospital. One of the men, identified as 32-year-old Robert Valencia of Santa Maria died from his injuries.

The condition of the other male is unknown at this time.

Police say no arrests have been made in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Brian Santiago, at (805) 928–3781 x1362, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 x2277.

