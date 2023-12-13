Santa Maria police identify victim, ask for public help in homicide investigation

The Santa Maria Police Department on Tuesday identified the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting as Jesus Cabrera Balberde, 15, of Santa Maria.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Western Ave. and Agnes Ave, in the area of Oakley Park.

Balberde was a student at Pioneer Valley High School. A representative of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said counseling services have been made available to students and staff.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who may have been in the area at the time to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1682 or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.

