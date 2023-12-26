Santa Maria police identify victim, suspect in deadly domestic violence shooting

Santa Maria Police are releasing the names of those involved in a deadly domestic violence shooting on Friday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 6:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Dolcetto Lane.

When officers arrived they found 43-year-old Johannes Katya Johnson from Santa Maria suffering from critical gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders police say Johnson died from her injuries.

The suspect, 60-year-old Santa Maria resident, Anthony Kevin Larks, was at the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody.

Officers determined Larks was the hiusband of Johnson and they were living in the home together. Larks was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail facing murder charges.

Officers determined the shooting to be a result of a domestic violence situation and the case has been handed over to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

If anyone has more information related to the case they are asked to contact Detective Kevin Ochoa at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 2460.

Santa Maria police say this is their sixth homicide of the year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or any other crisis you can call the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607.