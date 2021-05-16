Santa Maria police investigate early morning shooting that killed one man

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left one person dead.

Officers and medics were dispatched at approximately 2:06 a.m. to a reported shooting near Mill Street and Lincoln Street, where they found a man lying in the middle of the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Investigators believe the incident began when a group of people was involved in a verbal altercation, during which another man brandished a weapon and shot the victim, said police.

Police have no leads on the suspect(s). Officers are withholding the shooting victim's name pending next of kin notification, according to the press release.

The Santa Maria Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. People can also call the police department's tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).

