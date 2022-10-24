Watch Now
Santa Maria police investigate pedestrian versus vehicle collision

Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 24, 2022
A man suffered from major injuries after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Sunday night, Santa Maria police said.

Police were dispatched after receiving a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino around 8:03 p.m.

Officers said a man had been walking on the sidewalk on Broadway before crossing an unmarked area of Broadway and El Camino, police said.

A vehicle heading northbound on Broadway hit the man on the roadway.

The man was listed in critical condition, police said. He has yet to be identified.

Officers said the driver was cooperative, remained on scene and provided officers with a statement.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the collision or the pedestrian's identity is encouraged to call Officer D. Rhoads at 805-928-3781 x 1355.

