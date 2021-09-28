Santa Maria Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting

Santa Maria Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Hermosa St. and Mcclelland St. at around 2 a.m. just a few blocks away from Alvin Elementary School.

Multiple officers reported to the scene but did not find any victims or suspects in the area. Police say they checked nearby hospitals and there were no gunshot victims recently admitted.

At around 8:20 a.m. police say after further investigation they found evidence of a shooting at a nearby residence in the area that was struck by bullets and they also found multiple bullet casings on the ground.

As of 1 p.m., Tuesday investigators were still on scene processing evidence and checking for any video surveillance in the neighborhood.

Police have not identified a suspect or suspects.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking if the public has information regarding this shooting to please call their office at (805) 928-3781 xt. 2277.