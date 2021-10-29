Santa Maria Police investigate two overnight shootings, two injured

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight Thursday.

Police say at around 10 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of south Curryer street for reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they say they found two adult males who were shot. One was transported by ambulance and the other was airlifted to local hospitals.

An investigation is underway and police say there is no evidence at this time to suspect that the shooting was gang-related.

Police say later that night at around 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of North Thornburg for reports of a shooting. Police say officers did not locate any victims when they arrived but they did find evidence of a shooting.

Both of the shootings are under investigation and police say there is no evidence at this time to suggest they are related.

If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Santa Maria Police at (805) 928-3781 X2277.