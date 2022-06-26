Santa Maria Police responded to a shooting near an apartment complex off of Knudsen Way and Western Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who suffered major, life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said at least two suspects robbed the victim near his home when he was shot by one of them.

Investigators were contacted by another victim who was robbed and stabbed nearby.

The man suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Authorities believe both crimes are related, and robbery appears to be the motive in both instances.

Santa Maria Police is asking the public to come forward with any information that can lead to the suspects that are still on the loose. They are also looking for any surveillance video from neighbors that could offer clues.

Authorities are looking for two male suspects who were wearing black clothing.

This is an active investigation.