Santa Maria police investigating deadly shooting

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane.

Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment but died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Hernandez, 20, of Santa Maria.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

They're asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact lead investigator Det. Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349. To leave an anonymous tip, call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.

