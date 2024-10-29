Santa Maria police investigating fatal motorcycle collision

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on October 24, at about 4:30 p.m., on S. College Drive by Rotary Centennial Park.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on College when the driver of another vehicle turned left in front of him at S. Bradley Road.

The motorcyclist struck the driver's side of the vehicle. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Officer Jensen at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1233.

