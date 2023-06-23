Santa Maria police investigating report of missing woman

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help as detectives investigate a missing person report.

Police say Vanessa Ruvalcaba, 33, was reported missing on June 19.

Investigators say her vehicle was found parked at the Santa Maria Airport but she reportedly has not been responding to family or friends via telephone or text message.

According to her family, Ruvalcaba recently had surgery and may be without necessary medication.

Ruvalcaba is described as approximately 5'4" tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SMPD Investigative Specialist K. Payne at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1660 or dispatch at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.