Santa Maria Police is inviting the community to their National Night Out event

Santa Maria Police Department is inviting the public to their National Night Out this Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022.

National Night Out celebrates police and community partnerships as well as neighborhood camaraderie.

Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.

Attendees can also expect to see members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSO), California Highway Patrol (CHP) and American Medical Response (AMR).

There will be demonstrations, a DJ, free food and activities for kids.

The free event will take place at the Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria from 5:30 P.M. to 8 P.M.