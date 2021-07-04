Santa Maria Police issue five $1,000 fines for fireworks Saturday

Several people are facing fines for using fireworks before the 4th of July in Santa Maria.

Officials with the Santa Maria Police Department said officers issued five $1,000 dollar citation for fireworks on Saturday, July 3rd.

There were nearly 40 calls for service and police gave several warnings to people using "safe and sane" fireworks.

In addition, officers observed multiple illegal aerial fireworks, but were unable to locate the source.

To report illegal fireworks in #SantaMaria use this online form: https://t.co/fQRyvwiEQv. Evidence is required and witnesses must be willing to testify. Fine for illegal fireworks usage is $1,000. Be safe! @SMPDHQ @SMFDHQ pic.twitter.com/LplHfgdQxJ — cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) June 15, 2021

On July

According to city officials, "safe and sane" fireworks are only permitted within city limits from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4th.

Use of fireworks is prohibited elsewhere in Santa Barbara County.