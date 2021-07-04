Watch
Santa Maria Police issue five $1,000 fines for fireworks Saturday

Santa Maria police
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 19:48:02-04

Several people are facing fines for using fireworks before the 4th of July in Santa Maria.

Officials with the Santa Maria Police Department said officers issued five $1,000 dollar citation for fireworks on Saturday, July 3rd.

There were nearly 40 calls for service and police gave several warnings to people using "safe and sane" fireworks.

In addition, officers observed multiple illegal aerial fireworks, but were unable to locate the source.

According to city officials, "safe and sane" fireworks are only permitted within city limits from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4th.

Use of fireworks is prohibited elsewhere in Santa Barbara County.

