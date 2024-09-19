Santa Maria police look into school shooting threat at Santa Maria High School

Shortly after midnight, Santa Maria Police Department was notified by the FBI of a potential threat circulating on social media.

With the help of the FBI, patrol officers began to investigate the post, contact the involved student, a 14-year-old juvenile. It was later determined the photo used in the post was not taken by the student, but recirculated from Google.

All involved parties were contacted, and after thorough investigation, police determined there was no credible threat.

School administrators had been notified of the situation.