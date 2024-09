The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who is considered at-risk.

Police say Christopher Jacob Lopez, 24, was last seen at about noon on Monday, Sept. 2, at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Lopez is described as 5'8" tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black hat, and white shoes.

If anyone has information about Lopez's whereabouts, contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.