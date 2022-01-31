Santa Maria Police looking for at-risk missing teen

The Santa Maria Police Department is working to find an at-risk missing teen girl.

In a press release shared early Monday morning, officials say Roxette Guzman, 15, is missing. Officials say she is a Hispanic female. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has light colored hair with blonde tips and was last seen wearing a gray beanie, brown shirt, brown hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Guzman's location is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.