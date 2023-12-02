Santa Maria police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Elvia Romero Jacinto was last seen by family on Friday morning, December 1, in the 1700 block of S. Biscayne St.

She is described as approximately 4'10" tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information about Elvia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.