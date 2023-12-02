Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Elvia Romero Jacinto.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department
Elvia Romero Jacinto
Elvia Romero Jacinto.jpg
Posted at 8:39 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 11:47:57-05

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Elvia Romero Jacinto was last seen by family on Friday morning, December 1, in the 1700 block of S. Biscayne St.

She is described as approximately 4'10" tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information about Elvia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg