Santa Maria police looking for missing mother, son

Police in Santa Maria are asking for help locating a missing woman and young child.

Police say Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, 4, were last seen around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in Santa Maria.

Investigators believe they might be traveling in or associated with a 2002 block Ford Explorer with a CA license place of 4UUP858 that could still be in the Santa Maria area.

The mother is described as being Hispanic, 5’1’’, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Her son is described as being Hispanic, 3’ tall weighing between 40 and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green and gray-colored long-sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on their location or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781 x 2277.

