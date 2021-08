Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help as they try to locate a missing juvenile.

Police say Wecc Cy Castillo, 16, was last seen in Santa Maria on June 3, 2021.

He is described as 5'5" tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has been reported missing before and may be staying with relatives in Santa Maria.

Anyone with information regarding Castillo's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.