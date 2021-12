Police in Santa Maria arrested a man on child pornography charges on Thursday.

Investigators say Francisco Jonathan Colima, 29, is suspected of contacting minors over the internet for the purpose of obtaining child pornography.

Santa Maria Police Department Francisco Jonathan Colima

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in this case.

Anyone with further information that could help police with this investigation is urged to contact Santa Maria Police Det. Matt Silver at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1346.