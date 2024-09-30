Santa Maria police make arrest in connection with deadly August hit-and-run

Santa Maria police have announced an arrest in connection with a pedestrian struck and killed in a shopping center parking lot.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 when police say Sandra Mushegan, 82, was walking out of a store on the 1600 block of North Broadway and run over by a car. Police say the vehicle was found in a nearby parking lot and the car seized for evidence but that the driver had taken off.

Mushegan reportedly died from her injuries five days later. Police say “an extensive investigation” led to them obtaining an arrest warrant for Francisco Alvarez Bravo. The 36-year-old from Santa Maria was reportedly arrested this past Friday on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the collision to call Officer M. Jensen at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1233.