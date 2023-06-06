Santa Maria police officers revive man overdosing by using Narcan

Santa Maria police officers revived a man they say was overdosing at a residence on Tuesday by administering naloxone (Narcan).

Officers were called to the 1100 block of South Russell for a person who had possibly overdosed just after noon.

When they arrived, they say they saw a man with a severely altered level of consciousness, having difficulty breathing, and displaying symptoms of a possible fentanyl overdose.

An officer administered Narcan. The man reportedly regained consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

About two weeks ago, the Santa Maria Police Department began its Naloxone program. This is a medication utilized to revive people in the event of a fentanyl or opioid overdose.

In this instance, police say the Narcan was received by the officer the day prior.