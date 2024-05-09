Santa Maria police request help in locating man missing since end of April

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing at the end of April.

Police say 66-year-old Christopher Rocco was last seen on the night of April 26 at his home before leaving his house. Rocco was officially reported missing four days later, on April, 30.

According to police, Rocco's vehicle was found on April, 27 in the area of Callendar Road and Highway One. His vehicle appeared to have been involved in a minor crash.

Rocco is described as 5’7” 170lbs, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a Harley Davidson logo on the front. Dark Levi’s jeans, red and purple striped Nike shoes, and possibly a black North Face jacket.

If you have information about Rocco’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigative Specialist Mendez at 805-928-3781 Ext 1730, or at jmendez@cityofsantasmaria.org.