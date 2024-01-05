Santa Maria police search for missing teen

Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Yuliema Ambrocio Cruz is missing.

Police did not provide any further information regarding her potential whereabouts.

If anyone had information about Cruz, you are asked to contact Investigative Specialist Javier Mendez at (805) 928-3781 ext 1730 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.