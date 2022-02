The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public for help in finding an at-risk juvenile.

11-year-old Aaliyah Rayn Mensera was last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark colored jeans and was carrying a backpack with her name on it.

Santa Maria Police Department







Aaliyah Rayn Mensera





She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 85 pounds.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaliyah contacts the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-378.