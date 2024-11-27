Santa Maria police searching for mother and son missing since Nov. 5

The Santa Maria Police Department are searching for a mother and son, both reported missing since Nov. 5.

26-year-old Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Garcia and her son Christopher Hernandez were last seen at their home in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive in Santa Maria.

According to investigators, Garcia has not been in contact with any of her family members since her disappearance. She also does not have access to a phone, money or a vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rodriguez of Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.