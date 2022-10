UPDATE: Santa Maria Police say Noah has been located.

The Santa Maria Police department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Noah Hrynezuk is believed to be in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

The photograph attached of Noah was taken in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 x 2277.