Santa Maria police seek help to find wanted man 'considered dangerous'

Posted at 7:34 PM, Nov 29, 2023
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Police are looking for 50-year-old, Raymundo "Ray" Manois Alarcio. Police believe he may be in the Santa Maria or Guadalupe area.

According to police, Alarcio has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for charges relating to a felony assault and criminal threats case that occurred earlier this month.

Police say Alarcio could be in possession of a firearm and should be considered dangerous.

Raymundo "Ray" Manois Alarcio

Anyone with information as to Alarcio's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Santiago at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1362 or the SMPD Communications Center 24/7 at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277. Anonymous tips are also welcome.

