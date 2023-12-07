Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria police seeking help in locating missing 'at-risk' man

Alfonso Pulumpa walked away from his residence in the area of Swallow and Condor streets in Santa Maria.
Alfonso Pulumpa, missing at-risk man, December 2023
Santa Maria Police Department
Alfonso Pulumpa
Alfonso Pulumpa, missing at-risk man, December 2023
Posted at 8:58 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 00:22:29-05

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing, at-risk man, the department announced Wednesday night.

Alfonso Pulumpa, 65, walked away from his residence in the area of Swallow and Condor streets in Santa Maria. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and plaid pajamas at approximately 3:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Those streets are located in a residential neighborhood near Battles Elementary School.

He wears eyeglasses and is 5'2" and 200lbs, according to officials.

The department asks those with information to call (805) 928-3781.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg