Santa Maria police seeking help in locating missing 'at-risk' man

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing, at-risk man, the department announced Wednesday night.

Alfonso Pulumpa, 65, walked away from his residence in the area of Swallow and Condor streets in Santa Maria. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and plaid pajamas at approximately 3:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Those streets are located in a residential neighborhood near Battles Elementary School.

He wears eyeglasses and is 5'2" and 200lbs, according to officials.

The department asks those with information to call (805) 928-3781.