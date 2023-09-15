Police: Social media threats warning of school attacks not believed credible

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - The Santa Maria Joint Union High District says the post originated from Texas and was determined to be a prank.

The district notified students, parents and staff Friday morning after learning of the "threatening non-credible social media post" by law enforcement, which district officials say had no connection to the district or Santa Maria Valley.

All schools within the district are operating normally; however, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement and school security teams on Friday.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Police departments on the Central Coast are aware of an alleged school attack reposted to social media.

The message of the alleged attack shared on X (formerly Twitter) by police, does not mention any specific schools, only stating “we will open fire on schools” on Friday and then possibly do something else at homecoming parties on Saturday.

Santa Maria police say they are investigating, but add that there is no information at this time that leads them to believe the threats are credible.

Paso Robles police say they are also aware of the possible threat, adding that it was “shared on social media throughout the Central Coast.”

Paso Robles police say the are working with other agencies to determine the origin of the post.

Police in Santa Maria and Paso Robles say they will have officers patrolling schools on Friday.

