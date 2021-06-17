Santa Maria Police to increase staffing on Fourth of July

The Santa Maria Police Department will have more officers on patrol this Fourth of July to monitor the use of any illegal fireworks.

The city announced that they will not be hosting a fireworks show in 2021 due to health order restrictions and not being able to get a contract with a pyrotechnics vendor in time. This is the second year in a row the annual fireworks show has been canceled.

Since the fireworks show is canceled again this year, police believe more people will be using illegal fireworks.

Police said they have been receiving 100 to 200 calls a day regarding illegal fireworks in June.

The city will allow safe and sane fireworks. Booths can be found throughout the city beginning June 28.

The 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 11p.m. is the only time safe and sane fireworks may be used within city limits.

Anyone caught using any fireworks on other days is subject to a $1,000 fine. In 2020 police gave out 28 citations to people setting off illegal fireworks.