Santa Maria police to use aerial technology to identify illegal fireworks launches

As the 4th of July draws near, the City of Santa Maria is ramping up its enforcement of illegal fireworks.

Only "Safe and Sane" fireworks are allowed within city limits and only between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4.

City officials say they receive hundreds of complaints about illegal fireworks each year.

To try to combat their use, officials say police will again be using a high-altitude aircraft with video and GPS technology to pinpoint the sources of illegal fireworks launches.

City of Santa Maria Illegal fireworks activity in Santa Maria.

Property owners or residents of the identified addresses could be fined up to $1,000.

To report illegal fireworks in Santa Maria, call the fireworks hotline at (805) 925-0951, ext. 3473 (FIRE).

"Safe and Sane" fireworks go on sale in Santa Maria at noon on Wednesday, June 28.

The city is also offering free yard signs for noise-sensitive residents again this year. This includes veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with autism, and pet owners.

The signs are available in English and Spanish. They can be picked up by appointment at City Hall. Call (805) 925-0951, ext. 2372 to make an appointment.

Pets can often be frightened by fireworks and run off looking for a place to hide, so County Animal Services will have pet crates available for loan over the long 4th of July holiday weekend.

Crates may be picked up on Friday, June 30 and returned on Wednesday, July 5.

For more information or to report a missing pet, call the shelter at (805) 934-6119.

